La AIE aplaza la recuperación de la demanda de petróleo al año 2022

Our June Oil Market Report is out now:



• Global demand is expected to fall by 8.1mb/d in 2020, the largest drop ever, before recovering by 5.7mb/d in 2021

• Global supply plunged by 11.8mb/d in May, driven by record OPEC+ cut & market-led shut-ins



