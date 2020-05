Créditos ICO para autónomos: hay más demanda que oferta

Madrid (Spain), 24/05/2020.- A handout photo made available by the office of the prime minister of Spain ('La Moncloa') shows Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacting during a video conference with the leaders of Spain's autonomous communities (partially self-governing regions) at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain, 24 May 2020. The Spanish government is implementing a nationwide plan to gradually lift certain lockdown restrictions imposed as part of the current state of emergency in response to the devastating spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease. (Lanzamiento de disco, España) EFE/EPA/JM CUADRADO JIMENEZ / LA MONCLOA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

