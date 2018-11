Italia se niega a modificar sus Presupuestos ante el rechazo de Bruselas

Interior Minister and Vice Premier Matteo Salvini, flanked by a body guard at left, arrives on foot to attend a cabinet meeting, in Rome, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Hours before the Italian populist government faced a deadline to submit a revised budget draft to the EU, the IMF said in a report that "Italy needs to put to rest any concern about public debt sustainability, which recently has resurfaced." (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Andrew Medichini AP