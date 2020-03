Consecuencias para la pyme si el coronavirus sólo durara un mes

A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a children's park during a campaign to sanitize public spaces as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on March 23, 2020. - The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,146, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Monday from official sources. More than 361,510 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December, though that figure likely reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP)

