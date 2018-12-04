Newsletter
Aranceles

“I am a tariff man”, recuerda Trump al inicio de las negociaciones con China

El presidente de Estados Unidos presiona al país asiático

Ambas potencias económicas comienzan a negociar para frenar la guerra comercial

El presidente chino, Xi Jinping, y su homólogo estadounidense, Donald Trump, durante la reunión que mantuvieron en el G20, en Buenos Aires.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, presiona a China durante el inicio de las negociaciones para frenar la guerra comercial. "I´m a tariff man (soy un hombre de aranceles)", ha escrito el mandatario en Twitter.

"Cuando personas o países ingresan para asaltar la gran riqueza de nuestra gran nación, quiero que paguen por el privilegio de hacerlo. Siempre será la mejor manera de maximizar nuestro poder económico. Ahora mismo estamos recibiendo billones en tarifas", ha asegurado Trump.

El presidente ha dicho que "China debería comenzar a comprar productos agrícolas si se logra el acuerdo". Además, ha agregado que el país asiático tendría que empezar a comprar de manera inmediata. 

Trump ha afirmado que tanto el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, como él quieren llegar a buen acuerdo que beneficie a ambos. "Que las negociaciones comiencen", arengó en la red social, acompañado del que fuera su lema de campaña "Make America great again (Hagamos grande a Estados Unidos nuevamente)". 

Leve caída en Wall Street tras los dichos de Trump

La Bolsa de Estados Unidos sufre una leve caída después de los tuits de Donald Trump. El índice Dow Jones baja un 0,86%; el S&P 500 un 0,85% y el Nasdaq 100 un 0,94% y el S&P un 0,85%.

