“I am a tariff man”, recuerda Trump al inicio de las negociaciones con China

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, presiona a China durante el inicio de las negociaciones para frenar la guerra comercial. "I´m a tariff man (soy un hombre de aranceles)", ha escrito el mandatario en Twitter.
"Cuando personas o países ingresan para asaltar la gran riqueza de nuestra gran nación, quiero que paguen por el privilegio de hacerlo. Siempre será la mejor manera de maximizar nuestro poder económico. Ahora mismo estamos recibiendo billones en tarifas", ha asegurado Trump.
El presidente ha dicho que "China debería comenzar a comprar productos agrícolas si se logra el acuerdo". Además, ha agregado que el país asiático tendría que empezar a comprar de manera inmediata.
Trump ha afirmado que tanto el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, como él quieren llegar a buen acuerdo que beneficie a ambos. "Que las negociaciones comiencen", arengó en la red social, acompañado del que fuera su lema de campaña "Make America great again (Hagamos grande a Estados Unidos nuevamente)".
Hilo de Trump
The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 de diciembre de 2018
......on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 de diciembre de 2018
....I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 de diciembre de 2018
.....But if a fair deal is able to be made with China, one that does all of the many things we know must be finally done, I will happily sign. Let the negotiations begin. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 de diciembre de 2018
Leve caída en Wall Street tras los dichos de Trump
La Bolsa de Estados Unidos sufre una leve caída después de los tuits de Donald Trump. El índice Dow Jones baja un 0,86%; el S&P 500 un 0,85% y el Nasdaq 100 un 0,94% y el S&P un 0,85%.