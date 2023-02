Dicotomía entre valoraciones y trayectoria de tipos de interés

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on February 22, 2023 in New York City. The stock market slightly bounced back at the opening after all three major indexes fell at least 2% at the closing of the market on Tuesday amid the release of the Federal Reservex92s latest meeting minutes. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO Getty Images via AFP