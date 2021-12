Polémica en Tesla: está vendiendo coches nuevos con baterías usadas de 2017

1/2 New thread. TSLA is selling “Demo” ‘21 Long Range Model 3s with low miles, and a disclaimer that the battery was built in ‘17 and may be degraded by 12%. I put a ton of links in a thread that broke. Here’s the search criteria for the Bay Area: https://t.co/6Hh5wYkUEP pic.twitter.com/iY8beAlgxx