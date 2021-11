Ya huele a Navidad

Berlin Christmas Markets Open During Pandemic Fourth Wave

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 22: An illuminated ferris wheel spins at the annual Christmas market at Alexanderplatz on the market's opening day during the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic on November 22, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. While Christmas markets opened in Berlin today, several German states with particularly high infection rates, including Bavaria and Saxony, have banned their Christmas markets and introduced other restrictions in an effort to reign in infections. Infection rates have skyrocketed across Germany in recent weeks, leading politicians to appeal yet again to those not vaccinated yet to do so. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)