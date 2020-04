El Gobierno rectifica: sí es compatible el cese por coronavirus con otras prestaciones

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 07: A man walks with his dog at Calle Atocha during the state of alarm following the coronavirus outbreak on April 07, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. More than 13,000 people are reported to have died in Spain due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although the country has reported a decline in the daily number of deaths. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

