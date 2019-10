El Brexit afectará y mucho, a pymes y autónomos

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England, on October 1, 2019 which he'll deliver on the final day on October 2. - Britain is on the verge of submitting proposals for a new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, even as France warned that failure to get a new agreement was the most likely outcome as the deadline loomed. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP)

STEFAN ROUSSEAU AFP