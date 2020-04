Alemania: El MEDE debería utilizarse sin necesidad de visitas de una troika

Olaf Scholz Federal Minister of Finance speaks at a joint conference after the Bavarian State Government weekly cabinet meeting in the Bavarian State Chancellery building, Munich, on March 31, 2020. - The conference is bradcasted in Live-Stream on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and on the Website www.bayern.de, in order to better prevent a possible infection with the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Peter Kneffel / POOL / AFP)

