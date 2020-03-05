El virus y el fracaso del rescate provocan el colapso de la aerolínea británica Flybe

La aerolínea británica Flybe, la primera operadora de vuelos interiores en Reino Unido, ha entrado en concurso de acreedores tras fracasar las últimas conversaciones para un

el rescate del Gobierno, y castigada por el brote de coronavirus. "Como resultado de los procedimientos de insolvencia, Flybe ya no puede volar o aceptar reservas", aseguró el administrador de la empresa, EY.

"Flybe ha entrado en la administración concursal. Todos los vuelos están cancelados. Por favor, no vayan al aeropuerto ya que su vuelo de Flybe no operará. Para los vuelos operados por socios de franquicia, los pasajeros deben contactar con su aerolínea", indicó a través de Twitter la administración aérea británica.

Flybe, propiedad del grupo Connect Airways (que incluye Virgin Atlantic) ya evitó la liquidación en enero, cunado el gobierno salió al rescate y sus propietarios inyectaron dinero extra. Ahora la empresa buscaba cerrar un préstamo estatal de 100 millones de libras (115 millones de euros) para poder seguir operando e iniciar un plan de reestructuración, así como un recorte en las tasas aéreas. Sin embargo, las perspectivas de un cambio de rumbo se diluyeron con la llegada del brote de coronavirus, que ha hecho desplomarse la demanda de vuelos.

Los propietarios de la empresa intentaron lograr un rescate vinculado con la epidemia, pero no hubo un acuerdo. "Estamos profundamente decepcionados de que Flybe no haya podido asegurar una base viable para sus operaciones continuas y ha por lo tanto entró en la administración", dijo Virgin Atlantic en un comunicado. "A pesar de los esfuerzos de todos los implicados en reflotar la aerolínea, sobre todo las personas de Flybe, el impacto de

COVID-19 impide al grupo seguir comprometiendo apoyo financiero".

El Departamento de Transporte dijo que personal del gobierno se destinará a los aeropuertos para atender a los viajeros. La mayoría de las rutas domésticas de Flybe son cubiertas por otros medios de transporte y se ha pedido a los operadores de autobuses y trenes que acepten los billetes de Flybe.

"Estamos trabajando estrechamente con la industria para minimizar cualquier la interrupción de las rutas operadas por Flybe, incluso mirando urgentemente en cómo las rutas no cubiertas por otras aerolíneas pueden ser reestablecidas", indicó el portavoz ministerial Jack Short dijo en una declaración. "Las dificultades de financiación de Flybe venían de lejos y estaban bien documentadas antes del brote".

Ministro Boris Johnson había anunciado un rescate de Flybe el 14 de enero, diciendo que la aerolínea proporcionó conexiones vitales a las partes económicamente deterioradas de Gran Bretaña, muchas de las cuales carecen de enlaces ferroviarios adecuados. El movimiento fue criticado tanto por ser ayuda de Estado como por grupos ecologistas.

En aquel momento Virgin y sus copropietarios, el Grupo Stobart y la empresa de capital privado Cyrus Capital, prometieron inyectar 30 millones de libras (35 millones de euros). El grupo aplazó pagos a Hacienda, pero el préstamo oficial y medidas de apoyo como el apoyo estatal a ciertas rutas específicas se dejaron sujetos a negociación. El Ejecutivo quiso que el préstamo fuera en condiciones de mercado, extremo en el que chocó con los propietarios. Éstos compraron la empresa el año pasado a precio de derribo (algo menos de 2,5 millones de euros) e inyectaron 125 millones de euros.

Flybe, que emplea a 2.400 personas, ha luchado durante años con los estrechos márgenes de las rutas regionales, donde la demanda es más baja, junto con la fluctuación de los precios del combustible y la incertidumbre alrededor de Brexit. El coronavirus agravó sus heridas. La empresa, además de multitud de rutas internas, hacía vuelos regionales, muchos de ellos a Francia pero también con tres destinos en España: Alicante, Málaga y Mallorca.

administration after the failure of last-ditch talks on a

government bailout and pressure from the coronavirus outbreak

left the country’s biggest domestic carrier with no alternative.

“As a result of insolvency proceedings, Flybe has ceased to

trade and is no longer able to fly or accept bookings,”

administrator EY said in a statement Thursday. “Unfortunately it

has been necessary to make the majority of the workforce

redundant.”

Flybe has entered administration.



All Flybe flights are cancelled. Please do not go to the airport

as your Flybe flight will not be operating.



For flights operated by franchise partners, passengers should

make contact with their airline.



#Flybe

Flybe, owned by the Connect Airways group that includes

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., staved off liquidation in January

only after the government came out in support of state

intervention and its owners injected extra cash. It was seeking

to secure a 100 million-pound ($128 million) state loan intended

to keep it afloat through a restructuring program, and cuts to

the U.K. flight tax in this month’s budget, people familiar with

the matter said.

However, prospects for a turnaround dimmed as the

coronavirus outbreak swept the globe, leading to a sharp

pullback in travel. While Exeter-based Flybe’s owners were

seeking to gauge whether a virus-related bailout might be

possible, no agreement could be reached.

Flybe’s website wasn’t working Thursday morning.

“We are deeply disappointed that Flybe has been unable to

secure a viable basis for its continuing operations and has

therefore entered administration,” Virgin Atlantic said in a

statement. “Despite the efforts of all involved to turn the

airline around, not least the people of Flybe, the impact of

COVID-19 on Flybe’s trading means that the consortium can no

longer commit to continued financial support.”

The Department for Transport said government staff would be

on hand at affected U.K. airports to assist passengers. It said

the majority of Flybe routes are served by different transport

options and that bus and train operators have been asked to

accept Flybe tickets. It also asked other airlines to offer

reduced rescue fares.

“We are working closely with industry tominimise any

disruption to routes operated by Flybe, including by looking

urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can

be re-established by the industry,” Department for Transport

spokesman Jack Short said in a statement. “Flybe’s financial

difficulties were longstanding and well documented and pre-date

the outbreak.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a rescue of

Flybe on Jan. 14, saying the airline provided vital connections

to economically challenged parts of Britain, many of them

lacking adequate rail links. The move was criticized by other

carriers, which said the company shouldn’t be propped up by the

state, and green campaigners seeking a clampdown on the

industry’s CO2 emissions.

Virgin and co-owners Stobart Group and private-equity firm

Cyrus Capital together promised about 30 million pounds in

funds, on top of 110 million pounds committed after they bought

Flybe in 2019 for 2.2 million pounds.

Flybe was also able to defer some outstanding taxes, but

the vital loan, air passenger duty reform and other measures

such as state support for specific routes were left subject to

further negotiation. In particular, the government stressed that

any funding would be on purely commercial terms, something that

was expected to prove a sticking point given the airline’s

losses.

Flybe, which employs 2,400 people, has struggled for years

with the narrow margins on regional routes, where demand is

lower, together with fluctuating fuel prices and uncertainty

around Brexit. The coronavirus compounded its woes, as demand

for travel slumped worldwide and airlines cut capacity in an

effort to contain the outbreak.

“This is a sad day for U.K. aviation and we know that

Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for

all of its employees and customers,” U.K. Civil Aviation

Authority Chief Executive Officer Richard Moriarty said in a

statement.



