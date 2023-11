2024: más pendientes del crecimiento que de la inflación

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to deliver remarks to the The Federal Reserve's Division of Research and Statistics Centennial Conference on November 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. Market watchers and policy makers are listening carefully to Powell for indications of whether the Fed would need to hike rates further to bring down inflation. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

