Preocupa que la inflación sea más resistente

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni drinks water as he addresses media representatives during a press conference on Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast at EU headquarters in Brussels on November 11, 2022. - The EU warned on November 11, 2022 the eurozone was set to fall into recession this winter as Brussels hiked inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023 on the back of high energy prices. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD AFP