Sanidad notifica 11.358 casos este fin de semana y la incidencia baja a 128,9

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 8, 2021 a health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin on March 8, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. - Germany on on March 15, 2021 halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. (Photo by Tobias Schwarz / various sources / AFP)

TOBIAS SCHWARZ AFP