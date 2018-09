¿Cómo afectan los planes de Pedro Sánchez a los autónomos?

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez steps out of the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Sanchez, who became prime minister in June promising to root out corruption, lost a culture minister over a tax fine and Spain's health minister resigned Tuesday over irregularities found in her master's degree. His center-left government has been marred by erratic policy-making, with several U-turns on cabinet decisions. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Paul White AP