Se desvelan detalles muy interesantes sobre la Pixel Tablet Pro

The display on the device is a 2560x1600 CSoT "ppa957db2d" with a RT4539 LED driver.



RT4539 is a 6-channel LED driver, typically used for driving the backlight layer on LCDs, which means that the Pixel Tablet most likely doesn't have an OLED screen, unlike other Pixel devices. pic.twitter.com/kgx0BhHE6f