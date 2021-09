A río revuelto, ganancia de pescadores

Berlin (Germany), 27/09/2021.- Top candidate of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) Olaf Scholz (C), leading candidates of the SPD in Berlin Franziska Giffey, (L) and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig (R) pose with flowers following a media event in the aftermath of the German general elections, in Berlin, Germany, 27 September 2021. According to preliminary results, the SPD won the federal elections on 26 September by a small margin over Armin Laschet'Äôs CDU. (Elecciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

FOCKE STRANGMANN EFE