Sanidad notifica 21.879 casos y 6 muertes, con la incidencia en 316

Moscow (Russian Federation), 09/07/2021.- A woman receives a shot of Russia's Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination point at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 09 July 2021. Russia is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

MAXIM SHIPENKOV EFE