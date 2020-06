El colapso de Wirecard es un test de estrés real para las ‘fintech’

Aschheim (Germany), 25/06/2020.- Journalists and security guards wait at the wirecard headquarters in Aschheim near Munich, Germany, 25 June 2020. Following a scandal around its allegedly fraudulent financial results, the German financial service provider has now filed for insolvency. Wirecard shares have lost some 85 per cent in value during the last week after reports of a several billion US dollar accounting scandal. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

PHILIPP GUELLAND EFE