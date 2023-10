Entramos en un ciclo donde pesa el crecimiento

(FILES) A man pumps gas into a vehicle at a petrol station on October 2, 2023, in Alhambra, California. The consumer price index (CPI) held steady in the US last month, according to Labor Department data released October 12, 2023, giving policymakers some reprieve in their battle to tamp down price increases. The CPI rose 3.7 percent from a year ago, the same rate as in August, but on a month-to-month basis, inflation slowed from 0.6 percent to 0.4 percent, according to the report. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

FREDERIC J. BROWN AFP