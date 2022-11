Feliz Día de Acción de Gracias

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 22: People wait for their flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on the day before one of the busiest travel days of the year on November 22, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. AAA predicted Thanksgiving travel this year will be close to pre-pandemic levels with 54.6 million people traveling 50 miles or more from home. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

SPENCER PLATT Getty Images via AFP