Volver a la normalidad

A man shops for t-shirts in Rosemead, California on June 28, 2022. - Americans' feelings about the economy slumped further in June after falling sharply the month before amid concerns over skyrocketing inflation, according to a survey released on June 28. Amid the fastest increase in US consumer prices in more than four decades, made worse by the war in Ukraine, the consumer confidence index fell to 98.7 from 103.2, its lowest level since February 2021, according to The Conference Board's monthly survey. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

FREDERIC J. BROWN AFP