DiaSorin, un raro punto de luz en la oscuridad italiana

A volunteer dressed in full protective offers test kits to people at a walk-in COVID-19 test site on June 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. - The US will start combining test samples to be tested in batches, instead of one by one, hoping to dramatically boost screening for the coronavirus, as California passes the threshold of 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths three months after statewide Stay-At-Home orders went into effect to try and stem the virus. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

FREDERIC J. BROWN AFP