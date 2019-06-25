¿Cómo saber si Harry Potter Wizards Unite funciona en mi móvil?

Hace unos días ha llegado a los dispositivos móviles Harry Potter Wizards Unite, el nuevo videojuego de los creadores de Pokémon Go, pero en esta ocasión basado en el universo creado por J.K Rowling. La mecánica es muy parecida, instándonos a recorrer la ciudad en busca de criaturas y objetos que nos sirvan para progresar y alcanzar el objetivo. Un videojuego de realidad aumentada con el que Niantic, creadores de la obra, pretenden volver a revolucionar el mundo de los videojuegos.
Seguramente, Harry Potter Wizards Unite se convierta en un fenómeno mediático por su concepto y por la ola de seguidores que hay del mundo del mago. Por tanto, la curiosidad os hará querer probarlo y os preguntaréis si funciona en vuestros dispositivos móviles. Debido a su peculiar desarrollo, el juego no es compatible en cualquier smartphone, sino que hay que cumplir una serie de requisitos. Son los siguientes:
Sistema operativo compatible
- Android: 5.0 o superior
- iOS: iOS 10.0 o superior
Requisitos mínimos del teléfono
- Mínimo de 2 GB de memoria RAM
- Mínimo de 2 GB de almacenamiento interno libre
- Conexión a Internet obligatoria (Wifi, 3G o LTE 4G)
- Dispositivo compatible con GPS y servicios de localización
- Cámara para la utilización de la Realidad Aumentada
- Dispositivo compatible con giroscopio y brújula
Smartphones o dispositivos compatibles
Apple
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPad Air
- iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 2
- iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Wi-Fi (5th generation)
- iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation)
- iPad Pro (11-inch)
- iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPod touch
Asus
- Asus Zenfone 3
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Huawei
- Huawei P10
- Huawei P20 Lite
- Huawei Honor 8
OnePlus
- OnePlus 3T+
- OnePlus 3 (wia APK )
LG
- LG G6+
Motorola
- Moto G6
- Pixel
- Pixel 1XL
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 3XL
Pocophone
- Pocophone F1
Samsung
- Samsung Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy A3
- Samsung J5 (2017)
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Tab A (2017)
Sony
- Sony Xperia Z3