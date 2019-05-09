ADSL Zone
Smart TV
Estas son las diez series y películas más vistas en Netflix en abril

A la plataforma de streaming se le ha reprochado mucho que no ha dado datos de audiencias durante todos estos años en los que se ha convertido en la plataforma más popular del mundo. Pues bien, algo está cambiando, y desde hoy la plataforma ha comenzado a dar estos datos, primero a sus inversores, y segundo a todos aquellos que quieran conoce cuáles han sido los contenidos que más han funcionado a nivel global en la plataforma. Y dicho y hecho, ahora ya conocemos los diez contenidos más vistos a nivel global por cada una de las principales categorías con las que cuenta la plataforma.

Hay que tener en cuenta que de momento estos datos pertenecen a audiencias de Reino Unido esperamos con ganas las españolas:

Contenidos más vistos

Netflix
Lo más visto en Abril en Reino Unido en Netflix

  • Our Planet
  • The Perfect Date
  • The Highwaymen
  • The Silence
  • Black Summer
  • After Life
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me
  • Riverdale
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • You vs. Wild

Series más vistas

  • Black Summer
  • After Life
  • Riverdale
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Star Trek: Discovery
  • Lunatics
  • Bodyguard
  • Santa Clarita Diet
  • Bonding
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Películas más vistas

  • The Perfect Date
  • The Highwaymen
  • The Silence
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me
  • Someone Great
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Baywatch
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Sniper: Ultimate Kill
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Documentales más vistos

  • Our Planet
  • The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
  • Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé
  • The Legend of Cocaine Island
  • Street Food
  • The Investigator: A British Crime Story
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  • Roman Empire
  • One Strange Rock
  • Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries

Realitys más vistos

  • You vs. Wild
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!
  • Queer Eye
  • Selling Sunset
  • Impractical Jokers
  • Sugar Rush
  • Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
  • Love Island
  • American Idol

Contenidos en idioma extranjero más vistos (Reino Unido)

  • Quicksand
  • The Ruthless
  • Osmosis
  • Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  • Delhi Crime
  • Mirage
  • El sabor de las margaritas
  • A Fortunate Man
  • Burn Out
  • The Protector

