Amazon
Series y películas de estreno de Amazon Prime Video en abril
AP

Llega nuevo contenido a la plataforma de Amazon.

Amazon ha desvelado los estrenos mensuales de Amazon Prime Video, su plataforma de televisión a la carta en la que, como cada mes, incluye nuevos contenidos de series, películas y documentales.

Amazon Prime Video cada vez completa un catálogo más y más interesante, en el que este mes de julio se añaden películas como Shazam (para alquiler), Cementerio de animales o Adios, pequeña adios, entre otras en el campo de las películas. O Pennyworth en lo referente a series, la producción basada en el popular mayordomo de Batman. Os dejamos el listado al completo a continuación:

Películas de estreno en julio

  • A Very Brady Sequel
  • A Vigilante
  • A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
  • After
  • After Darkness
  • Alita: Battle Angel
  • American Heart
  • Arctic
  • Breakthrough
  • Chinese Box
  • Corpse Bride
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
  • Dumbo
  • Eight Men Out
  • Furry Vengeance
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Good Advice
  • Hackers
  • Hellboy
  • Ingenious
  • Jeepers Creepers 2
  • Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
  • Little
  • Love Happens
  • Marshall
  • My Bloody Valentine
  • Never Grow Old
  • No Vacancy
  • Pet Sematary
  • Peterloo
  • Phoenix
  • Rat Race
  • Rosemary's Baby
  • S.W.A.T.
  • Serenity
  • Shazam!
  • Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
  • Star Trek: First Contact
  • Star Trek: Insurrection
  • Star Trek: Nemesis
  • Tabaluga
  • The Beach Bum
  • The Curse of La Llorona
  • The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
  • The Haunting of Sharon Tate
  • The Rainmaker
  • Time Freak
  • Tracker
  • Trading Paint
  • Twelve Monkeys
  • Under the Silver Lake
  • Urban Cowboy
  • Witless Protections

TV

  • All or Nothing - Temporada 4
  • Comicstaan - Temporada 2
  • Dino Dana - Temporada 3
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
  • Pennyworth
  • The Boys Season
  • Trapped Season 2 

