Series y películas de estreno de Amazon Prime Video en abril

Amazon ha desvelado los estrenos mensuales de Amazon Prime Video, su plataforma de televisión a la carta en la que, como cada mes, incluye nuevos contenidos de series, películas y documentales.
Amazon Prime Video cada vez completa un catálogo más y más interesante, en el que este mes de julio se añaden películas como Shazam (para alquiler), Cementerio de animales o Adios, pequeña adios, entre otras en el campo de las películas. O Pennyworth en lo referente a series, la producción basada en el popular mayordomo de Batman. Os dejamos el listado al completo a continuación:
Películas de estreno en julio
- A Very Brady Sequel
- A Vigilante
- A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
- After
- After Darkness
- Alita: Battle Angel
- American Heart
- Arctic
- Breakthrough
- Chinese Box
- Corpse Bride
- Dumb and Dumber
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
- Dumbo
- Eight Men Out
- Furry Vengeance
- Gone Baby Gone
- Good Advice
- Hackers
- Hellboy
- Ingenious
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
- Little
- Love Happens
- Marshall
- My Bloody Valentine
- Never Grow Old
- No Vacancy
- Pet Sematary
- Peterloo
- Phoenix
- Rat Race
- Rosemary's Baby
- S.W.A.T.
- Serenity
- Shazam!
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Tabaluga
- The Beach Bum
- The Curse of La Llorona
- The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- The Rainmaker
- Time Freak
- Tracker
- Trading Paint
- Twelve Monkeys
- Under the Silver Lake
- Urban Cowboy
- Witless Protections
TV
- All or Nothing - Temporada 4
- Comicstaan - Temporada 2
- Dino Dana - Temporada 3
- Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
- Pennyworth
- The Boys Season
- Trapped Season 2